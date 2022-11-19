PVL: Cignal nears semis, ousts F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines — Ces Molina and Angeli Araneta teamed up as Cignal moved on the cusp of a semifinal entry and booted F2 Logistics out of contention, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

WIth American import Tai Bierria playing limited action, Molina unleashed her conference-best 20 points from 17 attacks. Araneta also shone at the Big Dome with 15 points on top of 11 digs.

Middle blockers Ria Meneses and Rose Doria chipped in nine points each, providing four of the team’s five blocks, while Bierria only scored six markers as the HD Spikers improved to a 4-3 record.

A win by Cignal against Choco Mucho on Tuesday completes the semifinals cast, joining top three squads Creamline (7-1), Chery Tiggo (6-2), and Petro Gazz (5-2).

“Our mindset was to perform well, fight like there’s no tomorrow, and grab this opportunity,” said Cignal coach Shaq Delos Santos, who leaned on an all-Filipino six for most of the match. “It was our strategy to focus on all-Filipino because knowing them, they will deliver and will have a better communication.”

F2 Logistics got eliminated with a 3-4 record as it only collected eight points. Regardless if it sweeps Petro Gazz on Tuesday paired with whatever the outcome between Cignal and Choco Mucho.

In case of a triple tie at 4-4, the Cargo Movers won’t have enough points to gain the last semis berth after they lost back-to-back games.

Lindsay Stalzer was the lone bright spot for F2 Logistics with 26 points, while Kalei Mau returned to action but she was held to 9-of-29 attacking clip.

