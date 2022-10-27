PVL: Creamline nears semis after keeping Akari winless

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline leaned on Yeliz Basa and Ced Domingo to send Akari to its third straight defeat, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21, and stay unbeaten in four games in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

The victory also allowed the Cool Smashers, who had to recover from a first set loss, to inch a win closer to clinching a semifinals berth.

The Cool Smashers were two points away from drawing the first blood, 23-21, after Michele Gumabao’s kill and an attack error from the Power Chargers import Prisilla Rivera. But the Dominican spiker carried Akari to the set point, 24-23, after she nailed an attack and blocked Jeanette Panaga.

Basa’s attack went out as Creamline gave up the opening set to Akari. The Cool Smashers contested the call asking for a block touch but the referee stood defiant with the league’s video challenge still under testing progress for this game day.

But after losing the first set, Basa led Creamline to dominant wins in the next two sets and finished with a game-high 18 points, while Domingo had 14 points, providing five of the team’s nine blocks.

Alyssa Valdez struggled offensively in three sets of play and was subbed out in the fourth set for Tots Carlos, only scored four points but had 12 digs. Jema Galanza sustained her fine play with 12 points and 17 excellent receptions, while Carlos added seven points, including the game-winning kill that ended the match after Akari saved three points from a 24-18 fourth-set lead.

“I think the team was careless in the first set. But what’s important for us is how we were able to recover. Of course, Akari won’t easily let up. But we made good adjustments in the last three sets,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

Creamline Jia De Guzman paced her team’s offense with 19 excellent sets as they dominated Akari in attacking, 58-33, while libero Kyla Atienza protected with 18 digs and 12 receptions before facing fellow unbeaten team Chery Tiggo (4-0) on November 5 at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

“I think today’s game is a huge experience for us going to the next one. It’s like a wake-up call for us that we need to give our 100 percent or even 200 percent each game. 100 percent is not enough because we all know that all teams are well-prepared,” said De Guzman. “We’re looking forward against Chery. We know they’re not going to give it to us easily. We will work hard.”

Akari dropped to 1-4 with Rivera and Erika Raagas leading the way with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Power Chargers battle the Choco Mucho Flying Titans (2-2) on November 3 at FilOil EcoOil Center after the Halloween break.

