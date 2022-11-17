PVL: Creamline savors playing before packed crowd in win over Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines — Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez relished their experience playing in front of 19,000 roaring fans — the biggest Premier Volleyball League gate attendance in this pandemic era—as Creamline got the better of sister team Choco Mucho, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 28-26, on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

With Turkish spiker Yeliz Basa only managing to play in the first two sets due to a shoulder injury, the Cool Smashers turned to Carlos, who delivered 25 points against a Choco Mucho side that also missed its reinforcement Odina Aliyeva due to health and safety protocols.

Carlos, the two-time MVP, admitted they had a hard time hearing each other inside the court but she’s glad to see the support of the fans of both Rebisco teams.

“Kaya pala wala akong marinig,” said Carlos in jest. “We’re happy especially for Rebisco as our game has been a traditional gathering. For sure, sir Jonathan (Ng) is very happy that a lot of volleyball fans are supporting the Rebisco teams.”

Carlos played her best game of the conference with 18 spikes including the clutch hits in the fourth set to go with six blocks, and an ace, and also had 16 digs and 18 excellent receptions.

Valdez also thanked all the fans from different areas of the country for traveling all the way to MOA Arena.

“It was worth it. Always gonna be grateful for all the fans who travel from all over the country just to watch this game. The tickets were sold out. We really want to say thank you to all of you and we really appreciate you all,” said Valdez, who chipped in 14 points. “We hope they will keep on loving and appreciating the sport and players, may it be from other teams — as much as we love the sport.”

Despite the slow start and having to survive a late scare, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses also expressed his enjoyment after overcoming a valiant effort by the all-Filipino Flying Titans.

“It was really a good game,” said Meneses in Filipino. “We were surprised at the start of the game that they didn’t have an import. But for us, we have to stay focused and play well regardless if we’re facing an all-Filipino team or not.”

After ending the elimination round with a league-leading 7-1 slate, the Cool Smashers seek to make the most of their one-week break ahead of the round-robin semifinals where records will be back to zero.

