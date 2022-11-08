PVL denies PLDT appeal, upholds Petro Gazz win

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League has denied the appeal of PLDT following its controversial four-set loss to Petro Gazz last Saturday at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

The league bared on Tuesday that it upheld the result of Petro Gazz’s 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 victory, rejecting the High Speed Hitters’ appeal over the controversial decision on coach George Pascua’s video challenge in the end game.

The formal response of the PVL to PLDT had already been sent on Sunday evening, reiterating Article No.17 of the league’s video challenge system regulations.

“The result of the Challenge or Video Review process as displayed by the 15 referee’s hand signal, is final and non-appealable (Cannot protest this decision),” stated in the PVL video challenge regulations.

With PLDT ahead, 24-23. in the fourth set, Pascua called for a challenge while the rally was ongoing, asking for a net touch. However, his challenge was granted after Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide’s attack error, which could have forced a deciding fifth set.

It took a 40-minute delay for the officials to look for the play that Pascua was referring to before his challenge was deemed unsuccessful, awarding a point to Petro Gazz that tied the set, 24-all, and scored the crucial points to complete the win.

PLDT posted a video on Monday evening with Pascua explaining his side and lamenting the referees’ decision to award the point to Petro Gazz, which was detrimental to the result of their game, instead of replay.

“We saw a net touch after our first attack (in the rally). We called the attention of the table official and the second referee. They recognized but the table officials didn’t hit the buzzer to stop the rally. Unfortunately, the first referee didn’t recognize the whistle of the second referee and continued the play. They just recognized our challenge after Petro Gazz committed the error,” Pascua said in Filipino. “They can’t find the play I was challenging. But I saw it on TV5’s video. The rule is when you can’t find the play, it should be a replay.”

“It was a bit unfair for our side… Why they didn’t to just end the set? Why they still insisted on my challenge in the end while I was asking (in the middle of the rally) they didn’t grant it? Unfortunately, they showed a different video, not the play I was asking for,” he added.

The league also reiterated that a point should be given to the opposing side if a challenge from a mid-rally was deemed unsuccessful.

PLDT is on the verge of elimination with a 1-4 record after four straight losses.

The High Speed Hitters hope to end their slump against the Akari Power Chargers on Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

