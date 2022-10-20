PVL: Jelena Cvijovic leads Chery Tiggo past Akari in five-set win

MANILA, Philippines — Jelena Cvijovic delivered her best scoring output so far as she took charge in the fifth set to complete Chery Tiggo’s come-from-behind 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 victory over Akari and keep the solo lead in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

Cvijovic tallied her season-high 16 points to help the Crossovers overcome a 1-2 match deficit and delivered four points, including two aces, to give her team a 6-1 start in the fifth set. Local spikers Mylene Paat and EJ Laure stretched their advantage to 13-4 before Shaya Adorador put on the finishing touches to extend their winning streak to three.

Paat, the lone local in the top 5 scorers, sustained her fine play with 19 points built on 17 spikes and two blocks, while her Montenegrin teammate scattered nine attacks, four blocks, and three aces on top of 13 excellent receptions as they spoiled Prisilla Rivera’s 30-point explosion.

“We really had a slow start so we tried to boost their morale and encourage them that we can get the win as long as we execute the things we do,” said Chery Tiggo coach Clarence Esteban in Filipino.

Esteban lauded Cvijovic for her determination to deliver for the Crossovers after she scored only six points on her debut against F2 Logistics and had 12 markers against Cignal last Saturday.

“Jelena exerts effort, asking us what she needs to do to help the team. She really wants to make up for her previous games. I keep on reminding her to just push through the things she does,” he said.

Cza Carandang also helped Chery Tiggo overcome a sluggish start with 18 points off 15 kills, two aces, and a block. Laure had 14 points and 12 digs, while Jaila Atienza provided quality minutes with seven markers as Dindin Santiago-Manabat sat out.

Chery Tiggo seeks to boost its semifinals chances, eyeing its fourth win against Choco Mucho on Tuesday at the same venue.

The Crossovers never wavered after dropping the third set and falling to a 1-2 deficit as they took full control of the Power Chargers in the fourth and led as many as eight, 23-15. But Chery Tiggo allowed Akari to save five set points with Rivera scoring three straight points followed by Krich Macaslang’s ace and Paat’s attack error before Carandang stopped the bleeding to force a decider.

Rivera, once again, showed the way for Akari, nailing 29 kills for 30 points. Janine Marciano displayed an all-around game with 24 points, 18 digs, and 14 excellent receptions. Macaslang had 11 markers, including four aces, as Erika Raagas was held to three points.

The Power Chargers slid to a 1-2 record before facing the Petro Gazz Angels (1-1) on Saturday at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

