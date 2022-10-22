PVL: Jema Galanza leads locals’ charge as Creamline slips past Cignal

MANILA, Philippines — Turkish spiker Yeliz Basa was a marked woman but Jema Galanza and the locals delivered to lift Creamline past Cignal, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, and keep the share of lead in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Saturday at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The HD Spikers executed a strong net defense on Basa as they poured five of their seven blocks on her in the second set to tie the match to one set apiece. But Galanza rose to the occasion and showed the way for the Cool Smashers with a team-high 17 points built on 14 attacks, two blocks, and an ace on top of 17 digs.

Basa struggled with a 13-of-46 attacking clip but she caught fire in the fourth set to finish with 14 points for Creamline, which stayed unbeaten in three games and tied with Chery Tiggo for the league lead after fending off Cignal in one hour and 59 minutes.

“Cignal was a tough opponent. They are not easy to play against and they gave us a good game. I’m happy that we got this win. Everyone from our team contributed,” said Galanza in Filipino.

Jenette Panaga also stepped up with nine points while her fellow middle blocker Celine Domingo chipped in eight markers. Alyssa Valdez also scored eight and had 16 excellent receptions, while Jia Morado dished out 25 excellent sets on top of three points off two aces.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses was glad that his wards were able to recover from a second set defeat and survive after surviving Cignal’s 12 kill blocks.

“We’re thankful because we recovered from that second set loss. The team responded well in the third and fourth sets after I told them to just play, work as a team, and trust each other. Because getting the win will be easier if you have good teamwork,” Meneses said.

Galanza gave the Cool Smashers a 21-15 spread in the third set but they allowed the HD Spikers to score five straight points, ignited by import Tai Bierria and capped by Ayel Estranero’s ace, to cut down the lead to one, 21-20.

Galanza stopped the bleeding but Cignal refused to give up as Rose Doria blocked Valdez to keep themselves within one, 23-22. Basa pushed Creamline at set point, followed by a crucial attack error of Ces Molina that gave the Rebisco-owned squad a 2-1 match advantage.

Basa took charge in the fourth set as they demolished the HD Spikers by 13 points before facing Akari (1-3) on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

Bierria powered Cignal with 20 points off 14 attacks, four blocks, and two aces to go with nine digs and eight receptions, while Rose Doria and Rachel Anne Daquis added eight and seven, respectively.

The HD Spikers, who gave up 31 errors and only had 31 kills against the Cool Smashers 52 spikes, suffered their second straight loss in three games, tied with sister team PLDT and F2 Logistics.

Cignal tries to end its slump against Choco Mucho (2-1) on Saturday next week.

