PVL: Lindsay Stalzer admits predominantly Creamline crowd ‘little intimidating’

MANILA, Philippines — Lindsay Stalzer admitted it was a little intimidating playing in front of a Creamline-dominated 8,468 crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum but she didn’t want to let her team and the F2 Logistics fans down.

Playing before a massive crowd in the first Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference game at the Big Dome last Tuesday, the 38-year-old American import didn’t disappoint in the first chapter of the brewing rivalry between two teams as she erupted for 27 points to lead their come-from-behind 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 victory.

“I have to say it was a little intimidating coming into a lot of Creamline fans in the crowd. We rose to the challenge though and just let our own crowd fire us up. It was fun,” said Stalzer after pouring 22 kills, three aces, and two blocks.

The veteran spiker, who has been playing as reinforcement in the Philippines since 2014, was glad that the Cargo Movers got the better of the Cool Smashers, led by import Yeliz Basa, Alyssa Valdez, and Jema Galanza, in their epic battle.

“What can I say? It was a battle. It’s Creamline and we knew they’re the top team, so we had to bring our very, very best. It’s always kind of difficult to play a match after you’ve had quite a while since your last match,” she said after F2 Logistics came off a two-week hiatus due to Typhoon Paeng followed by a Halloween break.

The F2 Logistics skipper credited their success to their preparation as Kianna Dy hosted their block party, nailing six of their 14 blocks, while Kim Fajardo fired four of their 14 aces and orchestrated the brilliant plays.

“(The key was our) preparation, lot of preparation. We finally got it going, the third set. I’m just super proud of this team for coming together and fighting, and we kept saying this is what we play for, these intense moments where it takes all of your focus and energy to get the job done, and we did it,” she said.

As the Cargo Movers boosted their semis hunt with three straight wins for a 3-2 record, Stalzer seeks to take care of business when they take on the Akari Chargers, led by high-scoring import Prisilla Rivera, whom she faced before in a global club league.

“She’s a very impressive player. Like I said earlier, power obviously, but she’s also very very smart. She knows when to use the block, has every shot in the book. So it will be a challenge, so I’m just excited to come up against her,” Stalzer said.

Read Next