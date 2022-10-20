Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeSportPVL: Mylene Paat holds back celebratory shout after Prisilla River staredown
Sport

PVL: Mylene Paat holds back celebratory shout after Prisilla River staredown

admin
By admin
0
48


Chery Tiggo local star Mylene Paat. –PVL PHTO

Chery Tiggo local star Mylene Paat. –PVL PHTO

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo team captain Mylene Paat admitted she was intimidated by the presence of Akari import Prisilla Rivera as she tried to celebrate a kill through the block in the fourth set of their thrilling match in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

Paat was supposed to do her usual celebration after demolishing the single block of Rivera, a three-time Olympian from Dominican Republic, to give the Crossovers a 16-10 advantage in the fourth set. But after landing from her hit, she found an unfazed Dominican staring her down.

So instead of celebrating, Paat just flashed a sweet smile at Rivera.

“Hindi ko po talaga balak mag-angas. Ganon lang po talaga ako maglaro. Yung tipong pag naka-block, mag-s-stay yung kamay ko don tapos nakaharap lang doon. Pero ‘di ko inexpect na nakaharap din siya sa akin. So pagka-tingin ko sakanya, ganito na lang, peace na lang ako,” said Paat while sharing a laughter with the reporters.

(It was not my intention to gloat. I just play that way. I didn’t expect her to be in front of me and staring at me. When I eyes met, I just smiled and walked away.)

“I was surprised that she was still standing in front of me. I was supposed to shout after my point. But she was looking at me.

Paat and the Crossovers still got the last laugh as they completed a come-from-behind 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 win over the Power Chargers, overcoming Rivera’s 30-point explosion.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team mainstay, who scored 19 points to deliver Chery Tiggo’s third straight win, said she didn’t have a chance to talk with the Akari import.

“Hindi. Siguro inaabangan na niya ako sa labas (maybe she’s waiting for me outside),” said Paat in jest.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after economic plan sparked turmoil
Next articleBest creator laptops under £1000: top budget machines for creatives
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677