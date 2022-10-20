PVL: Mylene Paat holds back celebratory shout after Prisilla River staredown

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo team captain Mylene Paat admitted she was intimidated by the presence of Akari import Prisilla Rivera as she tried to celebrate a kill through the block in the fourth set of their thrilling match in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

Paat was supposed to do her usual celebration after demolishing the single block of Rivera, a three-time Olympian from Dominican Republic, to give the Crossovers a 16-10 advantage in the fourth set. But after landing from her hit, she found an unfazed Dominican staring her down.

So instead of celebrating, Paat just flashed a sweet smile at Rivera.

“Hindi ko po talaga balak mag-angas. Ganon lang po talaga ako maglaro. Yung tipong pag naka-block, mag-s-stay yung kamay ko don tapos nakaharap lang doon. Pero ‘di ko inexpect na nakaharap din siya sa akin. So pagka-tingin ko sakanya, ganito na lang, peace na lang ako,” said Paat while sharing a laughter with the reporters.

(It was not my intention to gloat. I just play that way. I didn’t expect her to be in front of me and staring at me. When I eyes met, I just smiled and walked away.)

“I was surprised that she was still standing in front of me. I was supposed to shout after my point. But she was looking at me.

Paat and the Crossovers still got the last laugh as they completed a come-from-behind 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 win over the Power Chargers, overcoming Rivera’s 30-point explosion.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team mainstay, who scored 19 points to deliver Chery Tiggo’s third straight win, said she didn’t have a chance to talk with the Akari import.

“Hindi. Siguro inaabangan na niya ako sa labas (maybe she’s waiting for me outside),” said Paat in jest.

