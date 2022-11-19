PVL: Petro Gazz nails semis berth, sends Army to winless campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz claimed the third semifinal slot as it dominated United Auctioneers Inc.-Army, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball Reinforced Conference on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Angels hosted a block party, nailing 12 of their 15 blocks in the first two sets to send the Lady Troopers to a winless campaign after an hour and 28 minutes.

Lindsey Vander Weide showed the way for Petro Gazz with 20 points from 14 attacks, four blocks, and a pair of aces to take the third semis ticket with an improved 5-2 record, joining Creamline (7-1) and Chery Tiggo (6-2).

Cignal and F2 Logistics, tied at 3-3, were clashing as of press time to boost their chances for the remaining Final Four berth, while idle Choco Mucho (3-4) is still in contention.

The American import told her teammates she wanted to build momentum starting in this game before wrapping up their elimination round against F2 Logistics on Tuesday.

“I told the team that I wanted to feel good going into F2 and the semifinals and I think we did that in this game by playing the way we played so it feels good,” said Vander Weide. “We have F2 as our last game, obviously we wanna win that, and then going into strong semifinals, we’re in a good spot.”

Petro Gazz coach Rald Ricafort was also pleased with how his wards took care of business as setter Djanel Cheng dished out 23 excellent sets to dominate Army in attacking, 42-25.

“Our objective was to build momentum going into the semis. It was a good thing that we got the win in three sets. I hope we can sustain our momentum heading to the semis,” Ricafort said in Filipino.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and MJ Phillips also delivered for the Angels with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Myla Pablo chipped in nine points, while Remy Palma had three blocks and two aces to finish with eight markers.

The Lady Troopers had a winless season-ending campaign, finishing with a 0-8 record and ending the season with a 13-game losing streak dating back to their last elimination game in the Invitational Conference.

Canadian import Laura Condotta was the lone bright spot for Army with 12 points, seven digs, and six receptions. Jovelyn Gonzaga was limited to five points, as their setter Ivy Perez only made three of the team’s six excellent sets in the first two sets.

