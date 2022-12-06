PVL: Petro Gazz sweeps Cignal to win Reinforced crown anew

MANILA, Philippines — It took three years for Petro Gazz to defend its Premier Volleyball Reinforced Conference championship due to the long hiatus caused by the pandemic.

But the Angels stayed on top of the import-laden tournament with a different roster and only one dominant foreign player Lindsey Vander Weide as they swept first-time finalists, Cignal HD Spikers, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22, in Finals Game 2 on Tuesday at Philsports Arena.

Vander Weide sustained her stellar game to close out the series and deliver the franchise’s second PVL championship, defending the crown won by imports Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas in the 2019 Reinforced Conference, where Petro Gazz beat Creamline in a do-or-die Game 3.

Besides their American import out of University of Oregon, the locals also stepped up as MJ Phillips and Remy Palma built a formidable frontline to earn their first PVL championship.

Myla Pablo was also instrumental to win her first title since 2017 with the defunct Pocari Sweat and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas became the first player to win crowns in the UAAP, V-League, Philippine Superliga, and the PVL.

Setter Djanel Cheng, one of the four holdovers from their 2019 championship run with Jonah Sabete, Cienne Cruz, and Chie Saet, displayed another brilliant playmaking that resulted in the Angels’ balanced attack.

Vander Weide unleashed a career-high 34 points in Game 1 as Petro Gazz drew first blood with a 25-21, 27-25, 37-35 victory over Cignal last Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Angels reached the Finals with the help of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, who forced a five-setter against the Creamline Cool Smashers, to gain an advantage in points and break a tie with their identical 2-1 records, setting Finals duel with the HD Spikers.

Read Next