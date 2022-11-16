PVL: PLDT vows to go all-out vs Chery Tiggo despite slim semis chances

MANILA, Philippines — With their semifinal chances already out of their hands, PLDT import Elena Samoilenko and the High Speed Hitters aim to finish strong in their last elimination round game against Chery Tiggo on Thursday in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at Mall of Asia Arena.

Despite playing with dimming Final Four hopes, the Russian spiker is confident that the High Speed Hitters have what it takes to beat the semis-bound Crossovers at 2:30 p.m.

“We need to win, of course. And we need to work. We need good focus, and we need good motivation. I think we can win. If we put in good work, we win,” said Samoilenko after tallying 27 points, 11 digs, and seven receptions in their 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 victory over Cignal on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 spiker, who is No.2 in scoring with 187 points in seven games, loved how the High Speed Hitters showed their composure against the HD Spikers, proving they have a good chance at winning their last elimination assignment,

“It was really a good game in the first set and second set. We had good concentration. But in the third set, we were a little bit loose. Maybe we did not have good receive and service. But after that we (were able to recover) and prove that we can win,” Samoilenko said.

PLDT, which suffered four straight losses after winning the opener, won back-to-back games to improve to a 3-4 record, behind the joint-fourth placers F2 Logistics, Choco Mucho, and Cignal, who are all sporting identical 3-3 cards.

Winning their final elimination game against Chery Tiggo doesn’t guarantee anything but PLDT coach George Pascua wants his wards to finish the round without any regrets.

“It’s a must-win because we still have a chance to make it. We will keep on fighting,” said Pascua in Filipino. “I told them to finish strong because we won our first game, At least if we will get a win, it will be a good motivation for our team.”

Regardless if they make it or not, Samoilenko is just grateful to play in the PVL.

“I like all the players from our team. I like all the coaching staff. Really good persons,” she said.

