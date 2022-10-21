PVL: Returning Maddie Madayag happy to help Choco Mucho in any way

MANILA, Philippines — Maddie Madayag relished her comeback a year after her ACL injury, helping Choco Mucho in her own little way to complete a come-from-behind five-set win over PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

Madayag, who suffered a complete ACL tear in the left knee during their battle for third against Petro Gazz in the 2021 PVL bubble in Ilocos Norte, finally made her much-anticipated return for Choco Mucho and suited up in the third and fifth set, where she had good service and had some block touches.

“I’m happy and at the same time excited I get to play inside with the team again. I’m also grateful that all that hard work for my one year (absence) was worth it,” said Madayag in Filipino after Choco Mucho’s 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15 victory over PLDT for their second straight win in three games.

“Even though all I did was to serve (the ball) it’s still had a great impact on our team because everything starts with a serve. At least I get to help the team in any way I can,” Madayag said.

Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro said fielding Madayag wasn’t just to inspire her teammates, as he believes that the Flying Titans needed her leadership and service.

“We need her that time. We need a leader. That’s what she does in practice, she serves a lot and she defends a lot. I’m trusting her in that kind of situation and she’s been there. She knows what to do in crucial moments not to give our team the morale booster we need during that time,” Almadro said.

“As a coach, I really have to give her a little playing time until she feels she’s ready. As you can see in front, she’s slowly getting her touches. Maddie is a fighter, she’s a leader too. Although we lost the third set, her presence made a huge impact for everyone knows their ate Maddie is there,” he added.

Kat Tolentino, who scored 16 points, including the clutch hits in the fourth set, was thrilled to play with Madayag again.

“Of course, it’s nice because she hasn’t been with us for like a year. It’s kinda like a throwback for me since I played with her in Ateneo,” said Tolentino, who has been teammates with Madayag since college. “It’s nice to see her come back and recover from her ACL injury. And just seeing her on the court goes to show how hard work is paying off. I’m happy for her. We’re excited for more to come.”

Although she made her comeback, Madayag said she will have a limited role this Reinforced Conference as she is still recovering and reconnecting with her teammates.

“I actually accepted my role for this conference it’s not to play but it’s to support the team in any way I can like in service and defense. My coaches are also not giving me too much pressure because they know that I need to take my time for my recovery,” she said. “I’ve been training with my team again for only two months so I need more experience again after a long hiatus.”

Almadro lauded Madayag’s perseverance in practice as she already overcame a torn right ACL in 2016 and helped the Lady Eagles win the UAAP championship in 2019, the same year she played for the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“We encourage her to keep on trying in practice and she always tells us that she can do it. So when you hear that from a player, she’ll be an inspiration to many athletes after that injury she returned and she’s really eager to play and to help the team,” the Flying Titans coach said.

The Ateneo standout can’t tell the percentage of her recovery but when her number gets called, she’s ready to help Choco Mucho.

“I’m always ready to play when coach calls my number. I’ll always be ready,” Madayag said.

