Saturday, October 22, 2022
PVL: Still adjusting, Chery Tiggo import Jelena Cvijovic grateful for teammates’ support

Chery Tiggo import Jelena Cvijovic. PVL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Chery Tiggo import Jelena Cvijovic credited her teammates and coaches as she continues to make adjustments in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Cvijovic showed progress on the offensive end as she tallied her conference-high 16 points, including the big blows in the fifth set, in Chery Tiggo’s come-from-behind 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 win over Akari on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

The Montenegrin spiker attributed her best offensive game so far to the Crossovers, who never stopped guiding and encouraging her.

“I really enjoy playing with these girls and also (cooperating) with the staff because they’re really trying a lot, we push a lot, and they’re really nice girls who are trying all the time. Also for me to show me the best way to import in the team,” said Cvijovic, who had nine attacks, four blocks, and three aces on top of 13 excellent receptions.

Cvijovic only scored six points in her PVL debut against F2 Logistics and had 12 points against Cignal last Saturday but her tremendous floor defense has been consistent for Chery Tiggo, which already won three straight games.

Chery Tiggo coach Clarence Esteban shared that their 30-year-old import has been very open, asking the coaching staff and her teammates about what she has to do more to help the team win.

The 6-foot-1 spiker said she is pleased with her team’s determination to win the game after its slow start against the Power Chargers.

“It was a tough match really. We started it with a little bit of panic. We made some mistakes but we started playing better and better. Akari gave a big effort but thank God we showed today that we have quality and that we can fight,” she said.

Cvijovic being in adjustment mode, however, has not prevented the Crossovers from winning their first three games and inch closer to a return to the semifinals.

Cvijovic vows Chery Tiggo will prepare well for its next match as its unbeaten run will be tested by the surging Choco Mucho, which is led by do-it-all import Odina Aliyeva, on Tuesday.

“We will prepare for sure. We have time to see their style, see the statistics. I’m sure we will make a big effort,” she said.

