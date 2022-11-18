PVL: Tots Carlos ‘always hungry’ to play, deliver for Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — Despite playing limited action in their past games, Tots Carlos once again proved that she’s always ready to deliver for Creamline when her number gets called.

The two-time Premier Volleyball League MVP unleashed her tournament-best 25 points to lift Creamline past Choco Mucho, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 28-26, in the 2022 Reinforced Conference on Thursday before a roaring 19,000 fans at Mall of Asia Arena.

“I’m always ready. They call my name and I’ll be there. Siyempre, sabik pa rin ako maglaro (I’m hungry to play) so every point, I try to do my best every game and help the team,” said Carlos after tallying 18 spikes, six blocks, and an ace and also had 16 digs and 18 excellent receptions.

“I’m just very grateful for the chance given to me by coach,” she added.

Carlos drilled the big hits in the fourth to prevent the hard-fighting Flying Titans sans Odina Aliyeva from forcing a decider.

The former University of the Philippines standout said Creamline banked on its familiarity as an all-Filipino once again closed out the match after the Cool Smashers’ import Yeliz Basa only played in the first two sets due to a shoulder injury.

“We’re really more comfortable playing together since we’ve been teammates for years. And I think the team that is more eager to win got the winning result,” Carlos said in Filipino.

When asked whether Carlos will have more playing time in the semifinal round, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said it still depends on the recovery of Basa and their one-week preparation.

“Let’s see first because we still have one week to prepare. We all want Tots to play but it really depends on our rotation. We’re looking at what’s best for our team. As of now, we have yet to decide (for the semis),” Meneses said in Filipino after finishing the elimination with a 7-1 record.

Carlos vows to be ready for whatever role she will be thrust into in the semifinal, anticipating a tougher round-robin against their fellow top four squads, including Chery Tiggo.

“For sure, pressured games. We also have to prepare for other teams because it’s really hard to make it to the Final Four, so for sure, they will be even better this semifinals. Back to the gym so we can familiarize our plays and polish the fundamentals,” she said.

