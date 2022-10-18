PVL: Yeliz Basa, Alyssa Valdez help Creamline overcome Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines—Yeliz Basa and Alyssa Valdez came to the rescue in the fourth set as Creamline staved off Petro Gazz, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25, in their finals rematch to gain a share of the lead in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at Philsports Arena.

Basa erupted for 28 points, including the clutch attacks that prevented American Lindsey Vander Weide and Petro Gazz from forcing a decider.

The Cool Smashers blew a 17-13 lead in the fourth as Aiza Maizo-Pontillas provided the spark off the Angels’ bench and joined hands with Vander Weide to take a 20-18 advantage.

Jia De Guzman’s ace and Jeanette Panaga’s drop restored the order and gave Creamline a 22-21 lead.

Vander Weide answered back for Petro Gazz with two straight points for a 24-22 Angels’ edge before Basa fired back-to-back attacks to force a deuce.

Both teams were knotted again at 25 before Valdez took charge. She nailed a kill off the block to put Creamline at match point before a costly net violation by Petro Gazz ended the match.

“During the match, it’s hard to face Petro Gazz from start to finish. It was a tight match until the end. We just followed what coach told us that you really have to give it all and when they score, make sure to get one stop,” Valdez said in Filipino after helping Creamline improve to 2-0.

Basa scattered 24 attacks, two aces, and two blocks to lead the Cool Smashers, while Valdez collected 14 points, 22 digs, and 15 receptions.

“Yelo (Basa) has only played two games. She proved that she can deliver in big games. Hopefully, her best game will continue to come out in our next games. She follows our system and she’s really a good player,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

De Guzman was also instrumental with 24 excellent sets while Jema Galanza added 13 points to help Creamline recover from a tough second set loss, where they allowed Petro Gazz to score 11 straight points.

Creamline shoots for its third win against Cignal on Saturday in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Vander Weide carried the Angels with 28 points. MJ Phillips contributed 16 points off 11 attacks, three aces, and two blocks, while Jonah Sabete added six markers on top of 20 receptions and 10 digs.

Petro Gazz, which dropped to 1-1, will seek a bounce-back win against Akari(1-1) also on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next