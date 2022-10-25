Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeSportQue, Lascuña open with 69s for Pradera lead
Sport

Que, Lascuña open with 69s for Pradera lead

admin
By admin
0
54


Angelo Que. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Angelo Que. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

With both scrambling well enough, Angelo Que and Antonio Lascuña on Tuesday returned three-under-par 69s to share a one-shot lead over five players that included the revered Frankie Miñoza as a lot of big guns packed the leaderboard after the first round of the P2 million ICTSI Pradera Championship of the Philippine Golf Tour.

And while the biggest stars in the field are in the mix early, a couple of unheralded amateurs also joined the mix, with Elee Bisera and Josh Jorge shooting 70s to be in Miñoza’s pursuing group together with the veterans Mars Pucay and Gerald Rosales.

The expected howling winds never came at the well-manicured layout up north in Lubao, Pampanga, and Que made the most out of it with his length, while Lascuña gave himself numerous opportunities to go low and hit four of his five birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 9.

“I had a good day, putted well, hit a few bad shots, but was able to recover pretty good,” said Que, who is priming up for the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Tour Asian Tour legs in Morocco and Egypt.

Lascuña continues to find the Pradera Verde layout too long for his liking. But the four-time Order of Merit champion had total command of his long irons in assembling a 36-33

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleAlmost every Black officer at this Tennessee police department says they’ve experienced discrimination
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677