Quiambao targets bigger prize | Inquirer Sports

After triumphing in two Olympic distance races earlier this year, Bea Quiambao goes for a bigger price on Sunday when she guns for the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa crown, a half-triathlon event that is more grueling than the ones she ruled in Bohol and Subic.

The final Ironman race of the season will be held on a course boasting of one of the most gorgeous natural back drops in the country, where Quiambao is listed as one of the favorites in the women’s side of the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run event.

Bohol and Subic were over the much shorter 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run distances, and Quiambao will also be going up against entries from a total of 26 countries that have been doing the 70.3 for quite sometime.

