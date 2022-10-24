Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeSportRacists should be banned from stadiums, says Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
Sport

Racists should be banned from stadiums, says Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

admin
By admin
0
57


Vinicius Junior Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (R) fights for the ball with Sevilla’s Spanish defender Jose Angel Carmona (L) and Sevilla’s Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou “Bono” (Down) during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 22, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

MADRID – Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. believes that fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games.

The 22-year-old Brazilian was a victim of abuse in September when Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at him outside their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of their game against Real.

“If you hurt other people, you must pay,” Vinicius told Brazilian TV Globo on Sunday.

“It’s hard to say that (racism in soccer) will end with so many people still doing it. But I like to believe that there are more good people than bad.

“All the racist people must pay in some way. If they like to watch soccer, so those Atletico Madrid fans should never be allowed to step foot in a stadium again.

“That will make them suffer the consequences and reflect about their actions.”

Atletico and LaLiga condemned the abuse directed at Vinicius in the build-up to the Madrid derby, which Real won 2-1.

Local media also reported that monkey noises and chants of “Vinicius, die” were heard throughout the game.

Atletico said they are collaborating with authorities to identify the abusers who would be banned by the club.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid is also investigating the case.

Pele, Neymar and other leading Brazilian figures defended Vinicius that same week after a pundit on a Spanish soccer show said the Brazilian was not respecting his opponents with his celebrations, comparing his behavior to a monkey.

Vinicius published an emotional two-minute video statement in response to what he called a “xenophobic and racist” insult, saying he “won’t stop dancing” and that “the happiness of a black Brazilian being successful in Europe bothers” many people.

Real Madrid released a statement supporting their player and declaring they will take legal action against the pundit.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleRishi Sunak will be British prime minister after Liz Truss’ resignation
Next articleCyclone Sitrang Intensifies, Inches Closer to West Bengal, Odisha; NDRF Teams Deployed
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677