Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeSportRafael Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit
Sport

Rafael Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit

admin
By admin
0
59


Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he leaves the court after losing at the end of the men's singles round of 16 tennis match between US' Paul Tommy and Spain's Rafael Nadal on day three of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 - Paris Masters (Paris Bercy) - indoor tennis tournament at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 2, 2022. (

Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves as he leaves the court after losing at the end of the men’s singles round of 16 tennis match on November 2, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Rafa Nadal said he does not expect to be in good enough shape to mount a serious challenge at the season-ending ATP Finals after being beaten by Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Nadal was up a set and a break against the American but was unable to seal the win, eventually losing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s defeat in Paris came in his first singles match since the U.S. Open fourth round in September, after which he took time off for the birth of his first child.

He has never won the ATP Tour’s finale, which runs from Nov. 13-20 in Turin this year, though he has reached the final twice.

“I’m excited about playing, even if it hasn’t been the perfect couple of months for me,” Nadal said.

“It’s true that for the last five months I didn’t spend enough days on the Tour. I don’t even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the Tour. Practicing with the guys. That’s what I need …

“For me (it’s) difficult to imagine now arriving in the World Tour Finals in enough good shape to win a tournament that I didn’t win during all my tennis career.”

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Rafael Nadal Turns Attention To ATP Finals After Early Defeat In Paris Master
Next article
Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Grey Sports Bra And Pink Shorts as She Flaunts Her Hot Toned Abs See Viral Photo
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Rafael Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit

admin
By admin
0
59


Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he leaves the court after losing at the end of the men's singles round of 16 tennis match between US' Paul Tommy and Spain's Rafael Nadal on day three of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 - Paris Masters (Paris Bercy) - indoor tennis tournament at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 2, 2022. (

Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves as he leaves the court after losing at the end of the men’s singles round of 16 tennis match on November 2, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Rafa Nadal said he does not expect to be in good enough shape to mount a serious challenge at the season-ending ATP Finals after being beaten by Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Nadal was up a set and a break against the American but was unable to seal the win, eventually losing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s defeat in Paris came in his first singles match since the U.S. Open fourth round in September, after which he took time off for the birth of his first child.

He has never won the ATP Tour’s finale, which runs from Nov. 13-20 in Turin this year, though he has reached the final twice.

“I’m excited about playing, even if it hasn’t been the perfect couple of months for me,” Nadal said.

“It’s true that for the last five months I didn’t spend enough days on the Tour. I don’t even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the Tour. Practicing with the guys. That’s what I need …

“For me (it’s) difficult to imagine now arriving in the World Tour Finals in enough good shape to win a tournament that I didn’t win during all my tennis career.”

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Rafael Nadal Turns Attention To ATP Finals After Early Defeat In Paris Master
Next article
Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Grey Sports Bra And Pink Shorts as She Flaunts Her Hot Toned Abs See Viral Photo
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677