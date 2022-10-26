Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeSportRafael Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach
Sport

Rafael Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach

admin
By admin
0
65


FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Laver Cup - Media Day - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 22, 2022 Team Europe's Rafael Nadal during practice

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Rafael Nadal during practice. Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Rafa Nadal will return to competition at next week’s Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said.

Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.

Following his defeat to Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open in September he said he needed to “fix things” and was unsure about when he would play again.

The Spaniard, who has won a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles, partnered Roger Federer in a doubles match at the Laver Cup last month before pulling out of the tournament.

He also took time off for the birth of his first child with wife Mery Perello on Oct. 8.

Moya confirmed that Nadal would use the Masters 1000 event in Bercy, which the world number two has never won, as part of his preparations for the ATP’s finale in Turin from Nov. 13-20.

“Before arriving in Turin, you have to play matches in Paris, which are similar,” Moya told IB3 TV.

“Rafa is competitive wherever he is and we go with hope and illusion.”

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleLotus Root Health Benefits From Weight Loss to Heart Stroke 7 Reasons Why You MUST Consume Kamal Kakdi
Next articleBolo Tara Ra: Chandigarh Cop Sings Daler Mehndi-Inspired No Parking Song
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677