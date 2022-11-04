Reinier De Ridder headlines ONE Fight Night 5 in Manila

MANILA, Philippines—Reinier De Ridder’s ONE Light Heavyweight title defense headlines the ONE Fight Night 5 on December 3 at Mall of Asia Arena.

De Ridder will put his strap on the line against Anatoly Malykhin who is currently the interim ONE Heavyweight champion, at the card’s main event.

The Dutch Knight, who is undefeated in 16 bouts, recently submitted former middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash in the first round via an inverted-triangle choke.

Malykhin, on the other hand, is looking to be a two-division champion as he also holds the heavyweight gold. Like De Ridder, Sladkiy is also undefeated but in fewer fights (11-0).

“I run through champions. Watch me close out the year big,” De Ridder said in a post.

Fight Night 5 will also see the unification of the atomweight title as reigning champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues faces off with interim champ Janet Todd.

Meanwhile, Five Team Lakay fighters will also put on a show in front of the hometown crowd in ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks also on December 3.

