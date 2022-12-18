RJ Abarrientos secures spot in KBL All-Star Game

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino guard RJ Abarrientos has been having a stellar first season in the Korean Basketball League.

As a testament to his solid campaign, Abarrientos was the only Asian import to make the Korean Basketball League All-Star game on January 15.

Abarrientos, a vital piece for Ulsan, gathered 48,811 votes to snag the 24th spot in the All-Star pool.

The former Far Eastern University ace is averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.82 steals per game.

In his most recent outing, Abarrientos played a key factor in an 89-75 win over Wonju DB Promy on Saturday.

Abarrientos collected 21 points and six assists while import Gauge Prim dropped a double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Jeonju’s Heo Hoon led all players with 142,475 votes. Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ Lee Dae Sung placed second with 96,186 votes.

Both players will be team captains for the game with the draft happening next month.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next