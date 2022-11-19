Saturday, November 19, 2022
RJ Abarrientos’ Ulsan, SJ Belangel’s Daegu win in KBL

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus’ RJ Abarrientos. KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus defeated the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 86-77, in the Korean Basketball League at Dongcheon Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Gilas guard contributed seven points, seven assists and two steals for Ulsan to improve to 7-4 in the standings.

Gauge Prim was Hyundai’s main man with a monster double-double of 25 points and 20 rebounds.

Seoul relied on Marcus Derrickson’s 24 points and six boards.

SJ Belangel also claimed a victory on Saturday as the Daegu KOGA Pegasus squeaked past Seoul SK Knights, 81-76, at Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium.

Belangel finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals while Lee Dae-Sung led Daegu with 22 points.

UAAP: NU Lady Bulldogs claim twice-to-beat with rout of UST
