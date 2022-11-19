RJ Abarrientos’ Ulsan, SJ Belangel’s Daegu win in KBL

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus defeated the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 86-77, in the Korean Basketball League at Dongcheon Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Gilas guard contributed seven points, seven assists and two steals for Ulsan to improve to 7-4 in the standings.
Gauge Prim was Hyundai’s main man with a monster double-double of 25 points and 20 rebounds.
Seoul relied on Marcus Derrickson’s 24 points and six boards.
SJ Belangel also claimed a victory on Saturday as the Daegu KOGA Pegasus squeaked past Seoul SK Knights, 81-76, at Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium.
Belangel finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals while Lee Dae-Sung led Daegu with 22 points.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.