RJ Abarrientos’ Ulsan, SJ Belangel’s Daegu win in KBL

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus defeated the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 86-77, in the Korean Basketball League at Dongcheon Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Gilas guard contributed seven points, seven assists and two steals for Ulsan to improve to 7-4 in the standings.

Gauge Prim was Hyundai’s main man with a monster double-double of 25 points and 20 rebounds.

Seoul relied on Marcus Derrickson’s 24 points and six boards.

SJ Belangel also claimed a victory on Saturday as the Daegu KOGA Pegasus squeaked past Seoul SK Knights, 81-76, at Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium.

Belangel finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals while Lee Dae-Sung led Daegu with 22 points.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next