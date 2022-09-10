Robin Uthappa Backs Deepak Hooda, Says Competition Between Him And Rishabh Pant For No.5 Spot

Speaking on Cricinfo’s T20 Timeout, Uthappa said that the No.5 spot is a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Hooda at the moment. Uthappa also felt that the 27-year-old is batting better at the moment and is going through a good patch at the moment.

Robin Uthappa urges team management to keep Deepak Hooda in the spanner

“I would say that No.5 position is between Rishabh and Hooda. The only thing is, Hooda is batting better at the moment and he can offer you something with the ball like he did against Afghanistan. It took him one ball to show he can contribute with the ball. Uska acha time chal raha hain (He is going through a good patch), you know, make the most of it,” said Uthappa.

Uthappa also spoke about India’s record with Hooda in the team. He urged the team management to look at how he is performing at the moment and should keep the 27-year-old as a middle-order batter and have Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik come in at No.6 and No.7 respectively.

“In the 18 matches that he has played for India, India has won 16 of them. He has only lost two games and those are the last two matches. Things are going in his favour right now and they should consider the fact that they’re batting so well. And he is a middle order batter, so keep him in the middle order and at No.5 and at No. 6 and No. 7 you have Hardik and Dinesh and then you have the bowlers,” said Uthappa.