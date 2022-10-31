Robinson hails his Fuel Masters for laying it all down

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson waxed philosophical when asked about the foremost thing that has been greasing the Fuel Masters’ rise in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“You get courage by knowing,” he said late Sunday night on the heels of a gutsy fightback that repelled TNT for a 91-88 victory at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“It’s not the absence of fear, but it’s knowing that somebody is behind you. That’s where we’re getting our energy from. Guys were just so active.”

Phoenix was truly a picture of vigor during that night. With a red-hot winning streak at stake, the Fuel Masters fended off TNT’s spirited tries at a comeback to annex a fifth-straight victory and improve to 5-3 in the midseason tournament.

Not bad for a team that was handed an uncertain future at the start of the conference because of the financial bind its owner is in.

It was with a dash of irony that TNT, a club so battle-hardened and decorated, could also take a page off Phoenix’s playbook.The Tropang Giga, struggling to turn in a consistently good outing this tournament, looked an even more disjointed bunch without spitfire guard Mikey Williams.

Team violations

The Filipino-American guard, it turned out, was suspended for a week without pay for an accumulation of infractions that ranged from tardiness and practice no-shows, according to team manager Jojo Lastimosa, who had nothing nice to say after the loss.

“We decided to suspend him because it’s [become] multiple infractions already. We don’t fine players, but once it has become excessive, then you have to be responsible for your actions,” said Lastimosa, who knows what professionalism is all about after starring for the fabled and business-like Alaska franchise of the ‘90s.

“He can’t practice, he can’t show himself. And the thing with him is he won’t apologize to his teammates like, ‘Hey guys, I missed practice, I missed the camp because I had to attend [something],’” Lastimosa said.

“He just doesn’t care. That’s how we feel. He just doesn’t care. He’s getting paid a lot of money and he’s not being a good teammate. That’s your first responsibility: You have to be a good teammate. For me, that’s sacred. Practices are sacred.

“He is just one of the total parts of the team. There’s no sacred cow in our team,” Lastimosa added.

Serious work ethic

But that still doesn’t take anything away from how the Fuel Masters carved out the win against one of the team tipped to contend for the title.

“We knew that the only way to beat a strong team like [TNT] was to outwork them,” Robinson said. “We are the least talented team in this league so we just have to work together. I think that’s what’s key—guys were just ready.”

Import Kaleb Wesson was huge for the Fuel Masters once again, turning in 23 points and 17 rebounds that went with four steals and three blocks.

“When you got your brothers next to you to fight, it gets easier. It’s never going to be easy, but when you’ve got guys you know are going to have your back and step up behind you, it gets like that,” Wesson said.

Encho Serrano had a commendable performance with 16 points, and RJ Jazul had 12 as both came off the bench. Javee Mocon chipped in 13.

