Salman Butt Lashes Out At Pakistan’s Middle-Order Woes, Says “I Had Told This Three Years Ago”

Ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has made strong remarks about the current team not giving youngsters enough chances and making them ready for the marquee tournaments. The Men in Green suffered a 23-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 Finals, with Pakistan losing their last eight wickets for just 54 runs.

Butt opined the Pakistan middle order needs a reshuffle while admitting that there aren’t too many options on the bench. He questioned the team management for not increasing the depth of the talent pool as they didn’t rotate the squad whenever there was an opportunity.

Salman reveals youngsters should get more chances to get groomed better Speaking on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Salman Butt addressed Pakistan’s middle-order woes stating, “I had told this three years ago that with such a system, there will come a time when you will start searching quality players but won’t find any. This management didn’t give youngsters the chance to get groomed by playing with experienced players and now whatever replacements they have are very young and raw.”

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq needs to be asked the right questions, reckons Butt

Salman Butt also wasn’t pleased with the kind of questions that Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq was asked after the crushing defeat in the final. He feels the questions could have been centred around some of the questionable decisions made by the think tank.

“I don’t know why they (reporters) didn’t ask the right questions to the coach. Why didn’t Nawaz come to bat at the same position after his knock against India? If Shadab is playing well, how do you send Asif Ali and Khushdil ahead of him? If Naseem Shah is expensive at the death then why don’t you complete all of his overs upfront? You speak about win the toss, win the game but who won the Asia Cup?”

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022: Sadiq Mohammad Wants Chief Selector Sacked After The Asia Cup Failure