Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeSportSan Beda keeps hold of fourth spot behind Ynot splurge
Sport

San Beda keeps hold of fourth spot behind Ynot splurge

admin
By admin
0
51


San Beda Red Lions' Tony Ynot. --NCAA PHOTO

San Beda Red Lions’ Tony Ynot. –NCAA PHOTO

Tony Ynot joked about his career performance for the San Beda Red Lions on Tuesday.

“Maybe I just got some luck today. I don’t know what will happen in the next game,” he said in Filipino.

Right now, it doesn’t matter what the next game brings. And it doesn’t matter if Ynot charges his performance to luck. When you’re running fourth in the chase for Final Four berths, you’ll take wins in any shape.

“We really need to win … back-to-back games. Hopefully that streak will continue for us to get to the Final Four,” Ynot said.

The dynamic playmaker had 25 points and 10 rebounds as San Beda eliminated Emilio Aguinaldo College from Final Four contention, 72-64, at Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

The Red Lions banked on a late game-rally to improve to 7-4 in the standings and remain solid in the fourth spot.

“This game shows a lot about our composure and our mental toughness [in the fourth]. They really helped pick each other up,” coach Yuri Escueta said.

The Generals, who dropped to a 1-12 record, were on the Red Lions’ tail the whole game trailed only by three, 54-51, at the end of the third period.

But San Beda uncorked an 11-3 run to pull away, 65-54, with 2:27 remaining in the game.

James Kwekuteye then sank two free throws as the Red Lions hosed down the Generals’ late charge and peg the count at 69-61 with 1:11 left.

Ynot made 10 of 14 shots while Kwekuteye finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

“The way [Ynot] played [today], that’s how he practices everyday. He had cramps but he was still diving so you can’t say anything about him,” said Escueta. INQ

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleSan Francisco Bay Area struck by 5.1 magnitude earthquake
Next article30 AM IST October 26 Tue
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677