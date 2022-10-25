San Beda keeps hold of fourth spot behind Ynot splurge

Tony Ynot joked about his career performance for the San Beda Red Lions on Tuesday.

“Maybe I just got some luck today. I don’t know what will happen in the next game,” he said in Filipino.

Right now, it doesn’t matter what the next game brings. And it doesn’t matter if Ynot charges his performance to luck. When you’re running fourth in the chase for Final Four berths, you’ll take wins in any shape.

“We really need to win … back-to-back games. Hopefully that streak will continue for us to get to the Final Four,” Ynot said.

The dynamic playmaker had 25 points and 10 rebounds as San Beda eliminated Emilio Aguinaldo College from Final Four contention, 72-64, at Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

The Red Lions banked on a late game-rally to improve to 7-4 in the standings and remain solid in the fourth spot.

“This game shows a lot about our composure and our mental toughness [in the fourth]. They really helped pick each other up,” coach Yuri Escueta said.

The Generals, who dropped to a 1-12 record, were on the Red Lions’ tail the whole game trailed only by three, 54-51, at the end of the third period.

But San Beda uncorked an 11-3 run to pull away, 65-54, with 2:27 remaining in the game.

James Kwekuteye then sank two free throws as the Red Lions hosed down the Generals’ late charge and peg the count at 69-61 with 1:11 left.

Ynot made 10 of 14 shots while Kwekuteye finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

“The way [Ynot] played [today], that’s how he practices everyday. He had cramps but he was still diving so you can’t say anything about him,” said Escueta. INQ

