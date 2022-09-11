SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- KCA Women’s T20 Challengers

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of KCA Women’s T20 Challengers matches between Team Sapphire and Team Amber.

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Details:

The 4th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers will see Team Sapphire facing off against Team Amber on 11th September at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on Cricketaddictor Telegram Channel.

This game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Preview:

The KCA Women’s T20 Challengers will see its fourth match of this season between Team Sapphire and Team Amber.

Team Sapphire will be taking on Team Amber for the first time in the fourth match of this season of the KCA Women’s T20.

Team Sapphire is currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers whereas Team Amber is currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

Team Sapphire played one match in this season of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers where they won that game while Team Amber also played one match in this season where they lost that game.

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C on the matchday with 87% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Pitch Report:

The surface at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground delivers a neutral wicket which both the departments are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners will get an advantage in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 100 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 60 on this ground.

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Probable XIs:

Team Sapphire: Jincy George©, Deepthi J S(wk), Mrudhula Suresh, Ananya K Pradeep, Manasvi Potti, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anilkumar, Aleena Ann Joy, Sraya Roy, Jisna Joseph

Team Amber: Sajeevan Sajana©, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran(wk), Ansu Sunil, Diya Gireesh, Jipsa Joseph, Ajanya T P, Divya Ganesh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Sourabhya P Balan, Abirami Binu, Vismaya K

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

George Jincy is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler from Team Sapphire. She scored 3 runs in the last game.

Mrudhula Suresh is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler from Team Sapphire. She hammered 51 runs in the last match.

Sajeevan Sanjana is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler from Team Amber. She smashed 29 runs in the last game.

Ganesh Divya is a right-handed batter from Team Amber. She marked 3 runs in the last match.

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Sajeevan Sajana, George Jincy

Vice-Captain – Ganesh Divya, Mrudhula Suresh

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Ananya Pradeep

Batters – Ganesh Divya (VC), Joseph Jisna, T P Ajanya

All-rounders – Sajeevan Sajana (C), George Jincy, Sourabhya Balan

Bowlers – Mrudhula Suresh, Haridas Sreekrishna, Joseph Jipsa, Anil Kumar Anusree

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Ananya Pradeep

Batters – Ganesh Divya, Joseph Jisna, Sunil Ansu

All-rounders – Sajeevan Sajana, George Jincy (C), Sourabhya Balan, Gireesh Diya

Bowlers – Mrudhula Suresh (VC), Haridas Sreekrishna, Joseph Jipsa

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Expert Advice:

Sajeevan Sajana will be a good captaincy choice for the small leagues. Gireesh Diya and Anil Kumar Anusree are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

SAP vs AMB KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 4 Probable Winners:

Team Amber are expected to win this match.