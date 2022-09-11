SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- KCA Women’s T20 Challengers

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of KCA Women’s T20 Challengers match between Team Sapphire and Team Pearl.

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Details:

The 5th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers will see Team Sapphire facing off against Team Pearl on 12th September at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

This game is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Preview:

The KCA Women’s T20 Challengers will see its fifth match of this season between Team Sapphire and Team Pearl.

Team Sapphire will be taking on Team Pearl for the first time in the fifth match of this season of the KCA Women’s T20.

Team Sapphire is currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers whereas Team Pearl is currently placed at the second spot on the points table.

Team Sapphire played two matches in this season of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers where they won both of those matches while Team Pearl also played two matches in this season where they won one game.

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C on the matchday with 87% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Pitch Report:

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground furnishes a neutral wicket where both the departments are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be dominant in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 100 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 60 on this ground.

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Probable XIs:

Team Sapphire: Jincy George©, Deepthi J S(wk), Mrudhula Suresh, Ananya K Pradeep, Manasvi Potti, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anilkumar, Aleena Ann Joy, Sraya Roy, Jisna Joseph

Team Pearl: Minnu Mani©, Vaishna M P(wk), Malavika Sabu, Aleena M P, Vinaya Surendran, Ragi Mohan, Aiswarya M, Aleena Shibu, Alka A Suresh, Soorya Sukumar, Arya Baby

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Joseph Jisna is a right-handed batter from Team Sapphire. She has smashed 19 runs in this tournament so far.

George Jincy is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler from Team Sapphire. She has smacked 37 runs in this tournament so far.

Sabu Malaika is a right-handed batter from Team Pearl. She has hammered 62 runs in this tournament so far.

Mani Minnu is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler from Team Pearl. She has stacked 55 runs and grabbed 2 wickets in this tournament so far.

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Mani Minnu, Sabu Malavika

Vice-Captain – Joseph Jisna, George Jincy

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team:

Keeper – M P Vaishna

Batters – Sabu Malavika (VC), Joseph Jisna, J Chaithanya

All-rounders – Mani Minnu (C), George Jincy, Fatim Feba

Bowlers – Sukumar Soorya, Mrudhula Suresh, Suresh A Alka, Rajan Anju

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team:

Keeper – M P Vaishna

Batters – Sabu Malavika (C), Joseph Jisna (VC), J Chaithanya

All-rounders – Mani Minnu, George Jincy, Fatim Feba

Bowlers – Sukumar Soorya, Mrudhula Suresh, Suresh A Alka, Anil Kumar Ansree

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Expert Advice:

Mani Minnu will be a top multiplier choice for the small leagues. Anil Kumar Ansree and Rajan Anju are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

SAP vs PEA KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 5 Probable Winners:

Team Sapphire is expected to win this match.