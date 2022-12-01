Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeSportSaul Alvarez sorry over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Sport

Saul Alvarez sorry over Messi World Cup jersey rant

admin
By admin
0
52


Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and Mexico's midfielder #21 Uriel Antuna fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022.

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and Mexico’s midfielder #21 Uriel Antuna fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

World boxing champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez issued an apology to Lionel Messi on Wednesday after accusing the Argentine World Cup star of mistreating a Mexican football jersey.

Alvarez took to Twitter last weekend to vent anger at Messi, saying the football star had “insulted” Mexico by appearing to place his foot on an El Tri jersey on the floor of the Argentina locker room.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the changing room with our jersey and flag????” Mexican icon Alvarez wrote on Twitter.

“He had better ask God that I don’t find him!!”

Alvarez’s outburst elicited immediate responses from those defending Messi and claiming there was nothing unusual about a football jersey being on the floor after a match.

Argentina captain Messi had apparently swapped shirts with his Mexico counterpart Andres Guardado.

On Wednesday, Alvarez, 32, apologized to Messi and Argentina, saying he had overreacted.

“I was carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina,” Alvarez wrote on Twitter.

“Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.

“I wish both teams much success in their matches today and will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina still advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup as Group C winners after a 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday.

Poland also went through as runners-up although a 2-1 win for Mexico over Saudi Arabia in the group’s other game meant Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side advanced only on goal difference.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
Breaking News LIVE Updates: India Assumes G20 Presidency Today, 100 Monuments To Be Illuminated
Next article
Making Bad Films Not Crime, But The Kashmir Files is Crude, Manipulative
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
52
Previous article
Breaking News LIVE Updates: India Assumes G20 Presidency Today, 100 Monuments To Be Illuminated
Next article
Making Bad Films Not Crime, But The Kashmir Files is Crude, Manipulative
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677