SBP looking for volunteers for Fiba World Cup hosting

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is eyeing 500 volunteers in the country’s hosting of the Fiba World Cup 2023 from August 25 to September 10.

The federation has launched the Volunteers Program for next year’s Basketball World Cup here with the local organizing committee tasked to recruit, train and deploy volunteers.

“The volunteers program is very important. We have LOC with about 80-plus people. But hosting this magnitude of an event, we do need a big group or a big pool of volunteers,” said SBP President Al Panlilio during the launch last Wednesday at Novotel.

“We want to ensure that the experience of the players, and even the fans and also the officials of Fiba, are excellent and with that the warmth of the Filipino.”

Aspiring volunteers must be at least 18 or turning 18 by August 1, 2023, fluent in English and Filipino (knowledge of a third foreign language is a plus), fit to render work, confident and comfortable dealing with stressful situations and situations of conflict, fully vaccinated with proof of vaccination, and Philippine residents

The SBP also aims to provide equal opportunities for all members of society in observance of Fiba’s aim to create a diverse and inclusive basketball community.

“The monumental task of co-hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 including its final phase is upon us, and the challenge to deliver has never been as daunting. But we Filipinos have always been known to come together and unite for causes most worthy, and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, I sincerely believe, will move us to showcase that quality to the rest of the world”, said SBP Chairman Emeritus and FIBA Central Board Member Manny V. Pangilinan.

SBP Vice President and PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas bared the MVP Group is the first to commit personnel to the Volunteers Program is the MVP Group.

“The MVP group, at large, will be in full support of this program and future ones leading to the World Cup,” Vargas said.

Interested applicants can choose from – Sports, Venues, Games Services, International Relations and Protocol, Safety and Security, FIBA World Congress, and more.

Volunteers will be entitled to official Fiba World Cup uniforms, meals, accreditation IDs, allowance to cover local transportation, and a certificate of participation.

Interested applicants may register at www.fbwc2023.rosterfy.co/register.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next