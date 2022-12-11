SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball Finals

The UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball best-of-three finals showdown begins Sunday in a rematch between defending champion University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and last season’s runner-up Ateneo Blue Eagles.
The Fighting Maroons are looking to repeat last season’s title run and become back-to-back champions in just one year, having ended their 36-year drought just in May.
The Blue Eagles, underdogs this time according to coach Tab Baldwin, are looking to reclaim their hold of men’s basketball dominance.
HERE IS THE SCHEDULE FOR THE UAAP MEN’S BASKETBALL FINALS:
Finals Game 1, December 11
6 pm, Mall of Asia Arena
Finals Game 2, December 14
Time TBA, Araneta Coliseum
Finals Game 3 December 19 (if necessary)
Time TBA, Araneta Coliseum
