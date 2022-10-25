Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeSportSCHEDULE: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball second round
Sport

SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball second round

admin
By admin
0
57


Expect tougher competition in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament starting October 29.

After the first round, defending champion University of Philippines lays claim to the top spot with a 6-1 record followed by Season 85 runner-up Ateneo and National University tied at 5-2.

Adamson, University of the East and La Salle crowd the fourth spot with identical 3-4 cards with Far Eastern U not far behind at 2-5. Struggling University of Santo Tomas languishes at the bottom at 1-6.

But if the results in the first round were any indication, it’s bound to be a wide-open race to the Final Four.

The men’s basketball games are played every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay and Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

A quadruple header highlights Wednesday games.

The UAAP Season 85 cheerdance competition is scheduled for December 10 at MOA Arena.

Here’s a look at the schedule of the second round of basketball competition:

UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball second round schedule

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleLittle Girl Dances to Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor on Crowded Street, Her Confidence Wins Hearts
Next articleSelma Blair’s DWTS exit, multiple sclerosis and ableist standards
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677