SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball second round

Expect tougher competition in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament starting October 29.

After the first round, defending champion University of Philippines lays claim to the top spot with a 6-1 record followed by Season 85 runner-up Ateneo and National University tied at 5-2.

Adamson, University of the East and La Salle crowd the fourth spot with identical 3-4 cards with Far Eastern U not far behind at 2-5. Struggling University of Santo Tomas languishes at the bottom at 1-6.

But if the results in the first round were any indication, it’s bound to be a wide-open race to the Final Four.

The men’s basketball games are played every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay and Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

A quadruple header highlights Wednesday games.

The UAAP Season 85 cheerdance competition is scheduled for December 10 at MOA Arena.

Here’s a look at the schedule of the second round of basketball competition:

