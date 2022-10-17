Seasoned foreign bets in Subic Bay 5150 field

Three of the 30 foreign triathletes vying in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay look to stir up the chase for the overall championship when the premier endurance race held under the Olympic-style setup is fired off on Sunday in the country’s top triathlon hub.

Singapore’s Liam Chan, South Korean Hyunji Ko and Byron Sanborn of the United States have stepped up their preparations for the upcoming 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run event, seeking to spoil the local bets’ expected control of the season’s third and last 5150 race.

Aside from the overall crown, Chan and Ko are also eyeing to top the 20-24 age-group category in both sides while Sanborn is one of the men to watch in the 25-29 division of the event organized by the Ironman Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Entries France, South Africa, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Turkey, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia are also coming over.

Keen competition is also seen in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint as well as in the relay all-male and all-female.

Registration is still ongoing. For details, log on to www.ironman.com. For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

