26 C
Kolkata
Sunday, September 11, 2022
type here...
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sport

Shadab Khan Checked Out By The Physio After Terrible Collision With Asif Ali In Asia Cup 2022 Final

By admin
0
99

Must read

adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com


Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan was in a world of pain after colliding with his teammate Asif Ali during the last of the Sri Lankan innings in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on September 11, 2022.

Shadab Khan was trying to take the catch of Bhanuka Rajapaksa when he collided with Ali and was lying near the boundary rope for a considerable amount of time in a bit of daze before Pakistan physio and trainer came out to help him.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Men in Green made two changes as Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali made way for Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. Naseem Shah opened the bowling for Pakistan in the pressure-filled final and gave a huge blow to Sri Lanka, as Kusal Mendis received a vicious inswinger which he failed to negotiate and lost his stumps.

HAris Rauf. PC- Getty
HAris Rauf. PC- Getty

Haris Rauf then picked three-wicket to reduce Sri Lanka to 58/5 in 9 overs. But then first with Dhanajaya de Silva (28) and then with Wanindu Hasaranga (36 in 21 balls), Bhanuka Rajapaksa took Sri Lanka towards an amazing final total which may prove to be enough for the Islanders.

Shadab Khan And Asif Ali Collide Near The Boundary, Trying To Catch The Ball

Bhanuka Rajapaksa. PC- Getty
Bhanuka Rajapaksa. PC- Getty

Rajapaksa remained unbeaten on 71 in 45 balls with 3 sixes and 6 fours to his name as Sri Lanka made 170/6 in 20 overs. Haris Rauf with 3/21 and Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each as well for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain, Rajapaksa pulled a ball high in the air towards the midwicket boundary. The ball went into the stratosphere and Asif Ali settled himself under the ball near the boundary.

Unbeknownst to him, Shadab Khan ran in from a deep midwicket position and at the last moment, dived to catch the ball and in the process his head collided with Asif’s shoulder, hurting both the players. In the meantime, the ball bounced off Shadab’s hands and went over the boundary for a six.

Shadab Khan and Asif Ali. Photo - Getty
Shadab Khan and Asif Ali. Photo – Getty

Shadab laid on the ground for some time and was treated by the physio and the trainer, who moved him outside the boundary ropes and continued the treatment.

Here is the video:  

Also Read:  Asia Cup 2022: Indian Fans Prohibited From Entering Stadium During Final Match For Wearing ‘Team India’ Jerseys 





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleNaseem Shah Hands Kusal Mendis A Golden Duck; Sends His Stumps Flying With A 142kph Snorter
Next articleTwitter Reacts As Sri Lanka Crush Pakistan In Asia Cup 2022 Final In Dubai To Add 6th Asia Cup Trophy To Cabinet
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Copyright Protected By The Times of Bengal