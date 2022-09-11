Shadab Khan Checked Out By The Physio After Terrible Collision With Asif Ali In Asia Cup 2022 Final

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan was in a world of pain after colliding with his teammate Asif Ali during the last of the Sri Lankan innings in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on September 11, 2022.

Shadab Khan was trying to take the catch of Bhanuka Rajapaksa when he collided with Ali and was lying near the boundary rope for a considerable amount of time in a bit of daze before Pakistan physio and trainer came out to help him.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Men in Green made two changes as Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali made way for Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. Naseem Shah opened the bowling for Pakistan in the pressure-filled final and gave a huge blow to Sri Lanka, as Kusal Mendis received a vicious inswinger which he failed to negotiate and lost his stumps.

Haris Rauf then picked three-wicket to reduce Sri Lanka to 58/5 in 9 overs. But then first with Dhanajaya de Silva (28) and then with Wanindu Hasaranga (36 in 21 balls), Bhanuka Rajapaksa took Sri Lanka towards an amazing final total which may prove to be enough for the Islanders.

Shadab Khan And Asif Ali Collide Near The Boundary, Trying To Catch The Ball

Rajapaksa remained unbeaten on 71 in 45 balls with 3 sixes and 6 fours to his name as Sri Lanka made 170/6 in 20 overs. Haris Rauf with 3/21 and Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each as well for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain, Rajapaksa pulled a ball high in the air towards the midwicket boundary. The ball went into the stratosphere and Asif Ali settled himself under the ball near the boundary.

Unbeknownst to him, Shadab Khan ran in from a deep midwicket position and at the last moment, dived to catch the ball and in the process his head collided with Asif’s shoulder, hurting both the players. In the meantime, the ball bounced off Shadab’s hands and went over the boundary for a six.

Shadab laid on the ground for some time and was treated by the physio and the trainer, who moved him outside the boundary ropes and continued the treatment.

Here is the video: