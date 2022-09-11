SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Asia Cup 2022

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Details:

The Final match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka facing off against Pakistan on 11th September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Preview:

Pakistan and Sri Lanka emerged as the two table toppers after the Super 4 stage. These two teams will be playing the final of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The batting had been the key for Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage, they hunted down teams like India and Pakistan due to their batting, coupled with decent bowling. They will be hoping to continue this run of form in the big game as well.

For Pakistan, things had been tight in the Super 4 stage and they have barely managed to make it to the finals. They won a couple of close games against India and Afghanistan and then lost to Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 21 T20Is so far. Out of these 21 games, Pakistan has won 13 whereas Sri Lanka has come out victorious on 8 occasions. Another exciting contest is expected here between these two Asian sides.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 36°C on the matchday with 48% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Pitch Report:

The surface at the Dubai Cricket stadium rarely produces matches in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting. The straight boundaries of Dubai are very short and the batsman takes full benefit of it. Some seam movement and extra bounce are also on offer here. There is very little assistance for the spinner on this wicket.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 174 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 80 on this ground.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Kusal Mendis is a right-handed batsman from Sri Lanka. He has smashed 155 runs in this tournament so far.

Pathum Nissanka is a right-handed batsman from Sri Lanka. He has smacked 110 runs in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Rizwan is a right-handed batsman bowler from Pakistan. He has hammered 226 in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Nawaz is a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner from Pakistan. He has marked 73 runs and picked up 8 wickets in this tournament so far.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Shadab Khan, Kusal Mendis

Vice-Captain – Naseem Shah, Pathum Nissanka

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SL vs PAK Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis (VC)

Batsmen – Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SL vs PAK Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis (C)

Batsmen – Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Naseem Shah (VC), Dilshan Madushanka, Haris Rauf

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Expert Advice:

Shadab Khan will be a great multiplier choice for the small leagues. Kusal Mendis will be a decent captaincy choice for the grand leagues. Mohammad Hasnain and Wanindu Hasaranga are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-2-4.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Probable Winners:

Considering the team combination, Sri Lanka is expected to win this match.