SL vs PAK: I Love To Bowl In The Subcontinent

Wanindu Hasaranga was adjusted Player of the Tournament in the marquee Asia Cup 2022, which was won by the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka National Cricket Team on Sunday, September 11, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Talking about the summit clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Dasun Shanaka-led side were invited to bat first in the match. The Pakistan pacers performed exceptionally well initially and reduced Sri Lanka to 58/5.

After that, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga came in as saviours and provided the stability to the innings of the Lankan Lions. They added 58 runs in 36 balls. In the end, Sri Lanka were able to post 170/6 on the board with the help of brilliant batting performances by Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71), Wanindu Hasaranga (36) and Dhananjaya de Silva (28).

Chasing the target, Pakistan lost wickets of Babar Azam (5) and Fakhar Zaman (0) inside the first six overs and at the end of the powerplay, they were at 37/2. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed batted cautiously and had a 71-run partnership in 59 balls. However, no Pakistan player batted with a strike rate that was required to chase down 171 runs and Pakistan were bowled out for 147.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team won by 23 runs against Pakistan National Cricket Team to win their 6th Asia Cup title.

When I went out to bat at 60/5, Bhanuka and me planned to get to 150 – Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga bagged 9 wickets in 6 Asia Cup games at an average of 18.88, an economy of 7.39 and a strike rate of 15.3. Also, he scored 66 runs with the bat at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 150.00 to bag the Player of the tournament award.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Wanindu Hasaranga talked about his conversation with Bhanuka Rajapaksa after he came out to bat following the 5th dismissal of Sri Lanka in the final. He said:

“When I went out to bat at 60/5, Bhanuka and me planned to get to 150, which was a good total. I told him that I would play my role and play my shots.”

Wanindu Hasaranga further said that he absolutely loves bowling in the subcontinent. He elaborated:

“In the first few overs, the ball swung, but when I batted, the wicket was really good. I love to bowl in the subcontinent. I look to bowl at the stumps in these conditions and that is why I am successful. I try to bowl tight and bowl dot balls. Our boys did a great job throughout the tournament, especially after our loss against Afghanistan.”

