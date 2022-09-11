SL vs PAK Live Streaming Details- When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live In Your Country? Asia Cup 2022 Final. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will wrestle with each other in the final of Asia Cup 2022. The match will take place on September 11 (Sunday). The venue of the Asia Cup 2022 final is Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Dasun Shanaka is the skipper of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022. Babar Azam leads Pakistan. During the group stage, Pakistan was part of group A while Sri Lanka was part of group B. Both the teams won their first two games in the super four round to reach the final.

During the super four round, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in the opening game. They managed to chase down a 176-run target set by Afghanistan. In the next match, Sri Lanka chased down a 174-run target set by India and won the match by 6 wickets.

Talking about Pakistan, the team crushed India by 5 wickets in the opening game of the super four round. Pakistan successfully chased down the 182-run target in the match. In the next match, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a nail-biting encounter. Pakistan chased down 130 runs in the match. In the super-four match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost by 5 wickets.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 final will take place on September 11 (Sunday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST (6 PM local time).

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Hence, the match will be available on Star Sports Channels. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the match in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the match.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the match in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the match in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the match in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the match.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the match in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the match.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the match.

