SMB finds enough ammo to hold off Phoenix

San Miguel Beer kept its playoff hopes alive with a 108-104 victory over Phoenix in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at PhilSports Arena

And in doing so, the Beermen gained an understanding of how good they still are despite the continued absence of June Mar Fajardo.

“We know that we have a really good team and that everybody on the floor can score and help the team,” Simon Enciso said shortly after turning in 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals in the clash to help the vaunted club snap a two-game slide.

“When everybody gets minutes and the coaches give [us] the chance to show what we got, I think everybody just comes in with that mentality of next man up and tries to just give it his all in there,” he added.

There is, indeed, a depth of talent still at the San Miguel camp despite Fajardo’s absence after a throat procedure.

Import Devon Scott had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Beermen while CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter and Mo Tautuaa all scored in double figures.

“We just had great ball movement today,” said assistant coach Jorge Gallent, who stood in for Leo Austria, who was placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

The reigning Philippine Cup champion, the only squad eligible for a Grand Slam this season, improved its record to 4-5 (win-loss), just barely within the playoff threshold. The Beermen have three more games to polish their record.

Phoenix got the goods from Javee Mocon, who had 18 points. Encho Serrano and Tyler Tio both had 14 points as Phoenix slid to 5-6.

