“So Many Changes Creates Insecurity And Disturb Balance Of The Team”- Ex-India Pacer RP Singh On Asia Cup Woes

Former Indian pacer RP Singh did not hold himself back while addressing India’s poor show in the Asia Cup 2022. The 36-year-old said Rohit Sharma and Co have only themselves to blame for their disappointing campaign in the continental tournament. The Men in Blue crashed out of the Super 4s phase after heartbreaking defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The former left-arm pacer feels the Men in Blue made too many changes to their lineups, which affected the team balance. Injuries didn’t help either, with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan ruled out almost midway through the tournament.

Making multiple changes to the squad has become a pattern, reckons RP Singh

Speaking to India TV, RP Singh stressed the effects of too much ‘experimentation’ in a multi-team tournament like the Asia Cup. He said, “Wholesale experiments can be done at India A level or in the IPL or domestic cricket. You can’t afford to make so many changes in the Indian team. This has not started happening just from Rahul Dravid’s tenure but has been a common occurrence in the past 5-6 years.”

“You need to understand that the insecurity among the players increase and it disturbs the balance of the team,” he added

RP Singh on Team India’s middle-order woes

Virat Kohli had a brilliant Asia Cup and came roaring back to form, scoring 276 runs in five innings. The likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also showed glimpses of returning to their best.

However, the middle-order has been dabbling with inconsistency and that arguably proved to be the difference between Team India and their opponents in the games they lost. RP Singh explained, “Players from the middle-order have scored runs in the IPL, but when it comes to the Indian team, it’s a huge worry. We talk about the top order being weak but it’s the top order itself that has salvaged some pride for us in the Asia Cup,” RP Singh concluded.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: India Should Follow Template Where Other Players Bat Around Virat Kohli – Former India Selector Saba Karim