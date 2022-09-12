SPA vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Dream11 ECC T10

SPA vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Dream11 ECC T10 match between Spain and Portugal.

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Details:

The 4th match of the Dream11 ECC T10 will see Spain facing off against Portugal on 12th September at the Cartama Oval.

This game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Preview:

The Dream11 ECC T10 will see its fourth match of this season between Spain and Portugal.

Spain will be battling against Portugal for the first time in the fourth match of this season of the Dream11 ECC T10.

Spain will play their second match of this season of the Dream11 ECC T10 after completing their first game against Austria while Portugal also plays their second game after finishing their opening game against the Czech Republic.

Spain won three matches out of their recent five T10 matches while Portugal also won three of their recent five T10 games.

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C on the matchday with 48% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Pitch Report:

The track at the Cartama Oval is a batting-friendly wicket and is expected to boost the batters hugely in both innings. There is very little help on offer for the pacers early on, and the spinners will toil hard for the wickets.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 100 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 80 on this ground.

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Probable XIs:

Spain: Christian Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Gurvinder Singh, Muhammad Ihsan, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Babar, Thomas Vine, Kamran Muhammad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, A Alger©

Portugal: Parth Jounjat©, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Miguel Stoman, ARA Chambers, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan, Conrad Greenshields, Md Fakhrul Hussain, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan 2

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Hamza Dar is a left-handed batsman from Spain who bowls right-arm fast with the ball.

Muhammad Babar is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Spain.

Conrad Greenshields is a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler from Portugal.

Rana Sarwar is a right-handed batsman from Portugal who is expected to open the innings for them.

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Hamza Dar, Conrad Greenshields

Vice-Captain – Rana Sarwar, Muhammad Babar

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SPA vs POR Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Adam Alger

Batsmen – Rana Sarwar, Christian Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar (C)

All-rounders – Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan-II, Conrad Greenshields (VC)

Bowlers – Muhammad Kamran-I, Fakhrul Hussain, Thomas Vine, Madhukar Thapa

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SPA vs POR Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Adam Alger

Batsmen – Rana Sarwar (VC), Christian Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar

All-rounders – Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan-II, Conrad Greenshields (C)

Bowlers – Muhammad Kamran-I, Fakhrul Hussain, Thomas Vine, Mohammad Siraj Nipo

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Expert Advice:

Hamza Dar will be a good captaincy choice for the small leagues. Mohammad Siraj Nipo and Madhukar Thapa are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

SPA vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 4 Probable Winners:

Spain is expected to win this match.