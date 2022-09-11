Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Details:

The Final match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka facing off against Pakistan on 11th September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and the live action can be viewed on Star Sports Network while the live scores can be tracked on the CricketAddictor website. The live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Preview:

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be taking on each other for one last time in this Asia Cup – the Asia Cup 2022 Finals. Both teams have displayed some outstanding brands of cricket in this tournament so far.

Sri Lanka managed to strike a hat-trick of wins in the Super 4 stage. They did not lose a single game in this round. They defeated Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan in this round.

On the other hand, Pakistan ended at the second position on the Super 4 points table, they won 2 of their 3 games. They only lost to Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Another mouth-watering encounter seems to be on the cards as these two teams will meet on Sunday for the big game. Both teams have a decent number of match-winners, and the contest is anticipated to be a great one.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 36°C on the matchday with 48% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Pitch Report:

The surface at the Dubai Cricket stadium rarely produces matches in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting. The straight boundaries of Dubai are very short and the batsman takes full benefit of it. Some seam movement and extra bounce are also on offer here. There is very little assistance for the spinner on this wicket.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 174 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 80 on this ground.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Injury Update:

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Chamika Karunaratne is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium fast from Sri Lanka. He has marked 52 runs and grabbed 5 wickets in this tournament so far.

Dilshan Madushanka is a right-handed batsman and left-arm medium-fast bowler from Sri Lanka. He has hunted 6 wickets in this tournament so far.

Shadab Khan is a right-handed batsman and right-arm leg-break bowler from Pakistan. He has scored 46 runs and picked up 7 wickets in this tournament so far.

Naseem Shah is a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler from Pakistan. He has taken 6 wickets in this tournament so far.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain – Shadab Khan, Chamika Karunaratne

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz (C), Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers – Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Haris Rauf

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (C), Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Expert Advice:

Mohammad Nawaz will be a good captaincy choice for the small leagues. Mohammad Rizwan will be a decent captaincy choice for the grand leagues. Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-3-3.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Probable Winners:

Considering the team combination, Sri Lanka is expected to win this match.