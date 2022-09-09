Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score- Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel In India, Live Streaming In India- SL vs PAK Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Live Score.

Prior to the Asia Cup 2022 final, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be fighting it out in Dubai as a Super4 match between the two sides is all set to take place between these two teams. Both these teams have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final after beating India and Afghanistan in their last Super4 matches and eliminating them from the tournament.

Sri Lanka faced Afghanistan in their first Super4 match and beat them by 4 wickets. Pakistan beat India in their first Super4 match by 5 wickets. Sri Lanka then beat India by 6 wickets in their 2nd Super4 match to book a seat in the final. Pakistan too, won their second game against Afghanistan by 1 wicket to book a berth in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Squads Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel In India Live Streaming In India

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the match in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the match.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the match in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the match in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the match in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the match.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the match in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the match.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the match.

Get All Cricket match prediction and fantasy Tips – CLICK HERE

Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket News and Updates | Cricket Live Score