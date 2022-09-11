Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Telecast Channel In India, Live Streaming In India- SL vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup Final Live Score 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 final is all set to take place between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 11 from 07:30 pm IST. The toss will be live at 07:00 pm IST. While Sri Lanka won all 3 matches in the Super4 stage of the tournament, Pakistan won 2 out of their 3 Super4 games to book a seat in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka were drawn alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Group B of the league stage and they beat Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan in the Super4s to make it to the Asia Cup final 2022. Pakistan, on the other hand, were drawn alongside India and Hong Kong in Group A of the league stage and they beat India and Afghanistan in the Super4 stage to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Asia Cup Final 2022 Squads:

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.

Asia Cup Final 2022 Playing XIs (Probable):

Pakistan Playing XI vs Sri Lanka: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka Playing XI vs Pakistan: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Telecast Channels And Live Streaming Details

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the match in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the match.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the match in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the match in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the match in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the match.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the match in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the match.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the match.

