Stuart Broad Brushes Aside Comparisons After Equalling Aussie Legend Glenn McGrath’s record

England pacer Stuart Broad equalled Glenn McGrath’s record for the most number of Test wickets by a pacer after he picked up four scalps against South Africa in the first innings of the final Test match of the series. With 563 wickets to his name, Broad is now joint second in the Test wicket tally for pacers after his teammate James Anderson, who leads with 665 wickets.

When asked about touching the legendary Glenn McGrath, Broad said that the Australian was a hero of his and he does not deserve to be in the same category.

Broad aims to match fellow-teammate Jimmy Anderson’s record next

Speaking to Sky Sports after Day 3 of the Test match, Stuart Broad revealed, “He’s (McGrath) a hero of mine. I feel like I don’t really deserve to be in that sort of category, to be honest, and obviously he’s played a lot less games.”

McGrath is heralded as one of the legendary proponents of seam bowling if not the greatest fast bowler to have graced the game. McGrath, combined with Brett Lee, and Jason Gillespie among others formed one of the most lethal bowling partnerships of all time in the Aussie side that dominated in the early 2000s.

“He (McGrath) was great, one of the greatest bowlers of all time in my opinion. but it feels very special to hopefully get one more and join my mate Jimmy as a one-two in that list of seamers,” Broad added.

England maintains a narrow lead in the decisive final Test