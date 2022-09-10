Stuart Broad Equals Glenn McGrath’s Record; Joins An Elite List Of Bowlers

England pacer Stuart Broad equalled Australian great Glenn McGrath to become the joint second-highest wicket-taking pacer in the history of Test cricket on Saturday. Broad accomplished this incredible feat during his side’s third and final Test against South Africa at The Oval in Kennington.

The right-arm pacer ended with figures of 4/41 in 12.2 overs with an economy rate of 3.32. Broad is now the sixth most-successful bowler in Test cricket history, having taken 563 wickets in 159 Tests at an average of 27.84 and an economy rate of 2.94. His best bowling figures in an innings are 8/15.

Stuart Broad joins the elite list alongside some of the greatest bowlers in cricket history

Aussie legend McGrath, on the other hand, has taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests. These wickets have come at an average of 21.64 and an economy rate of 2.49. His best bowling figures are 8/24.

Meanwhile, amongst pacers, it is England’s James Anderson who tops the list in the longer format of the game. He has taken 665 wickets in 175 Tests at an average of 26.24 and an economy rate of 2.79. His best bowling figures are 7/42.

The most successful bowlers in red-ball cricket are – Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (800), late Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne (708), Anderson (665), Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (619) and McGrath (563).

England dominate proceedings in the decisive third Test

Coming to the match and put to bat first by England, the Proteas were bowled out by the Three Lions for only 118 in 36.2 overs. Only Khaya Zondo (23) and Marco Jansen (30) could score some decent knocks for the visitors.

The English pace attack demolished South African batting, with Ollie Robinson taking 5/49 while Broad took 4/41. Anderson got one wicket.

In the match, Broad claimed the scalps of Ryan Rickelton (11), Khaya Zondo (23), Keshav Maharaj (18) and Anrich Nortje (7). England’s innings is currently in progress.

