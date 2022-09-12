26 C
Sunil Gavaskar Back Ravi Bishnoi Despite Snub From India’s T20 Squad For The Marquee Event

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Gavaskar said that Bishnoi has to raise his bar and make himself undroppable in the near future.

“Well, he has got age on his side. There is another T20 World Cup in a couple of year’s time. There are so many T20 World Cups that he can play in the future. He should now perform in such a way that he becomes undroppable. So that’s the only way to look at it. He is a young man, it’s good experience for him to know he can’t get into every team,” the veteran batter said.

Bishnoi became a household name in India after his Indian Premier League stints with Punjab Kings, under the mentorship of Anil Kumble. The spinner currently plies his trade with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Gavaskar opines that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel’s addition will help India defend matches

Gavaskar further added that the India team looked like a good unit with the addition of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

“This looks like a very good team. With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel coming in, it looks like India will be able to defend their totals. India have had problems in trying to defend totals. These two stalwarts coming in will certainly give the edge to India when defending totals,” he said.

The Indian team made five key changes in their main squad with Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel making their way to the 15-member squad.

India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

ALSO READ: India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced; Mohammed Shami Back In The Reserves





