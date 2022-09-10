Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Virat Kohli Will Score More Centuries In The Shortest Format

Virat Kohli broke his century jinx by registering his 71st international ton with a smashing 122* against Afghanistan in the Super 4s group stage. In the process, Kohli also registered his maiden T20I ton. His knock included 12 boundaries and half-a-dozen sixes.
After his ravishing innings, that laid the foundation of India’s 101-run win over Afghanistan, the ace India batter admitted that he had never expected to get his 71st international ton in the shortest format.
Sunil Gavaskar lauds Virat Kohli, says there’s no monkey on Virat’s back
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that it won’t be surprising anymore if Kohli gets more centuries in the shortest format.
“Look, anybody who has got 70 hundred, there wasn’t any monkey on his back. With 70 hundred, he knows what he is capable of. The only thing is, this was his first hundred in the ultra-short format of the game. Don’t be surprised if we see more hundreds from him in the T20I format of the game as he goes along,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.
Virat Kohli needs to convert his scores to triple figures, reckons Gavaskar
The batting great underlined that Kohli was indeed getting runs but couldn’t convert them into triple figures.
“Any batter when he is expected to get hundreds when he doesn’t a century, people start to wonder. Even in this period, look at the number of 50s, 70s and 80s he got. It wasn’t like he wasn’t getting runs at all, he was getting them, but he was also not quite able to go from that to get to a hundred,” Gavaskar added.