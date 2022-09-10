Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Virat Kohli Will Score More Centuries In The Shortest Format

Virat Kohli broke his century jinx by registering his 71st international ton with a smashing 122* against Afghanistan in the Super 4s group stage. In the process, Kohli also registered his maiden T20I ton. His knock included 12 boundaries and half-a-dozen sixes.

After his ravishing innings, that laid the foundation of India’s 101-run win over Afghanistan, the ace India batter admitted that he had never expected to get his 71st international ton in the shortest format.

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Virat Kohli, says there’s no monkey on Virat’s back

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that it won’t be surprising anymore if Kohli gets more centuries in the shortest format.