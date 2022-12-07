SW opens up 19-pt lead over Forest Hills

Former national players Gab Manotoc and Carl Corpuz fired three-under-par 66s worth 39 points each on Wednesday, boosting powerhouse Southwoods to an opening 148 points and a commanding 19-point lead over Forest Hills in the Fil-Championship division of the 72nd Fil-Am Invitational at Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

Jeff Hung accounted for 37 and Aidric Chan contributed 33 for the Carmona-based squad as Forest Hills was led by the 39 of Rocky Co and the 32 of Davao junior golf ace Edison Tabalin.

The Januarius squad finished the day as the surprise third placer as Terence Macatangay led the way with 35 points.

Meanwhile, the Chairman’s Charity Cup, Manila Southwoods’ premier members and sponsors tournament, braces for a grand return from a long hiatus due to the pandemic with the host club expecting a maximum number of participants when it is staged on Dec.16 and 17.

It will feature 200 players with shotgun starts both at the Legends and Masters courses. Scoring will be individual net Stableford points for members while sponsors will play the System 36 format. With the lifting of health restrictions, in-person awarding and a raffle program will be held at the club’s veranda over a gala luncheon.

