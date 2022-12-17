Swim ace from Lucena pockets first BP gold

Kristian Yugo Cabana won the first gold staked in the Philippine Sports Commission’s Batang Pinoy National Championships on Saturday after triumphing in the 12-under 200-meter individual medley for boys at Quirino Stadium pool in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

The Lucena City native timed two minutes and 29.50 seconds as he showed promise of following in the footsteps of older brother Yohan Mikhail, a champion for University of Santo Tomas.

“This is definitely a proud moment for me. I didn’t anticipate that I will achieve the fastest time,” said Cabana.

Cabana, a seventh-grader from International School Lucena, defeated Kevin Bryle Chan of Valenzuela (2:33.40) and Daniel Jonas Ocampo of Angeles City (2:35.30).

The Batang Pinoy rookie can fish for more medals in the final four days of the competition as he also sees action in the 50m, 100m and 200m fly as well as in the 200m free.

The swim events that yielded a bumper crop of 1,400 participants from across the nation also saw a marvel in the 12-year-old Kyle Louise Bulaga, who ruled the girls’ 12-under 200m IM in 2:44.45.

Ilocos Sur’s Makayla Bettina Fetalvero clocked 2:51.80 and Bulacan’s Eunice de Guzman timed 2:52.59 for second and third, respectively.

Evenezir Polancos Jr. was likewise a revelation in the five-day meet featuring the finest athletes 15 years old and younger.

Polancos touched the wall first by a split second in the 200m IM for boys 13-15 years old in 2:18.50, beating Peter Cyrus Dean of Lucena City, who settled for the silver in 2:18.90. Mabalacat’s Shan Kervie Medina claimed the bronze in 2:22.70.

Other swim winners were Jeanne Dominic Bongotan of Baguio, Stacey Bernice Requiza of Davao City, Peter Cyrus Dean of Lucena and Richelle Anne Callera of Quezon City, all coming in the 50m backstroke.

